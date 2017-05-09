App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


ATL is well placed to benefit from the radialisation story in India. It enjoys a 25% market share in truck tyre segment (in both TBB & TBR). ATL is likely to improve radial volumes, and is increasing its radial capacity, (phase 1 of radial capacity has been commissioned in Q4CY16) with full capacity set to come on stream in mid-2018, thus driving its growth.


Outlook


ATL is investing in more diversified, rapid growth areas coupled with a larger scale of business in coming years. Further, the management expects demand to recover, going forward. Thus, we maintain BUY rating, valuing ATL at 12x FY19E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 280.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Apollo Tyres #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.