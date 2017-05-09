Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.
ATL is well placed to benefit from the radialisation story in India. It enjoys a 25% market share in truck tyre segment (in both TBB & TBR). ATL is likely to improve radial volumes, and is increasing its radial capacity, (phase 1 of radial capacity has been commissioned in Q4CY16) with full capacity set to come on stream in mid-2018, thus driving its growth.
ATL is investing in more diversified, rapid growth areas coupled with a larger scale of business in coming years. Further, the management expects demand to recover, going forward. Thus, we maintain BUY rating, valuing ATL at 12x FY19E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 280.
