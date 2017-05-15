App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 271: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 271 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 271: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Apollo Tyres


Consolidated revenues of ATL increased by 10.3%YoY during Q4FY17 mainly driven by healthy volume growth witnessed across the Indian & European operations. Domestic volume growth of 9% YoY was led by PCR segment which grew 20% YoY, while the truck segment witnessed marginal volume growth.


Outlook


Amid improving pricing environment in the sector coupled with declining threat of Chinese imports, we raise our multiple to 11x (earlier 8.5x). Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock from ‘Accumulate’ to ‘Buy’ with a revised TP of Rs 271 based on 11.0x FY19E PE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

