Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 271: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Apollo Tyres

Consolidated revenues of ATL increased by 10.3%YoY during Q4FY17 mainly driven by healthy volume growth witnessed across the Indian & European operations. Domestic volume growth of 9% YoY was led by PCR segment which grew 20% YoY, while the truck segment witnessed marginal volume growth.

Outlook

Amid improving pricing environment in the sector coupled with declining threat of Chinese imports, we raise our multiple to 11x (earlier 8.5x). Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock from ‘Accumulate’ to ‘Buy’ with a revised TP of Rs 271 based on 11.0x FY19E PE.

