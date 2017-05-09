Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 266: LKP Securities

LKP Securities' research report on Apollo Tyres

Apollo’s standalone net sales grew by 10.6% yoy and 8.3% qoq to Rs 25.9bn. The yoy growth came on the back of 9% blended volume growth, out of which the PCR segment contributed 20%, while TB segment remained flat. OEM segment (30% of sales in Q4) grew at a higher rate than replacement.

Outlook

On valuation front, the stock looks attractive at 8.6x times FY19E earnings post the recent run up. We still believe that the strong medium to long term prospects for the company remains intact. Maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a reduced target price of Rs 266 (9.5x times FY19E earnings).

