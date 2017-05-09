App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 266: LKP Securities

LKP Securities is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 266 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 266: LKP Securities

LKP Securities' research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo’s standalone net sales grew by 10.6% yoy and 8.3% qoq to Rs 25.9bn. The yoy growth came on the back of 9% blended volume growth, out of which the PCR segment contributed 20%, while TB segment remained flat. OEM segment (30% of sales in Q4) grew at a higher rate than replacement.


Outlook


On valuation front, the stock looks attractive at 8.6x times FY19E earnings post the recent run up. We still believe that the strong medium to long term prospects for the company remains intact. Maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a reduced target price of Rs 266 (9.5x times FY19E earnings).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Apollo Tyres #Buy #LKP Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.