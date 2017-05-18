App
Stocks
May 18, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 1540: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Apollo Hospitals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1540 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Apollo Hospitals


Set up at total planned capex of INR5bn, the Navi Mumbai facility is APHS’ most significant green-field tertiary care investment in past few years. Currently, 100 beds are operational and 100/150/150 more beds will be added during FY18/19/20, respectively. Most of the specialities are also ramping up well.


Outlook


We estimate 22% EBITDA CAGR and RoCE to jump by 377bps to 12.5% over FY17-19, implying valuation of 17x FY19E EV/EBITDA. Maintain ’BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 1,540.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

