Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 1540: Edelweiss

Set up at total planned capex of INR5bn, the Navi Mumbai facility is APHS’ most significant green-field tertiary care investment in past few years. Currently, 100 beds are operational and 100/150/150 more beds will be added during FY18/19/20, respectively. Most of the specialities are also ramping up well.

Outlook

We estimate 22% EBITDA CAGR and RoCE to jump by 377bps to 12.5% over FY17-19, implying valuation of 17x FY19E EV/EBITDA. Maintain ’BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 1,540.

