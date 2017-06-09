Buy Apollo Hospitals Enterprises; target of Rs 1472: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

Apollo Hospital’s FY17 earnings miss (EBITDA at Rs 7.3 bn vs. our expectation of Rs 7.8 bn) was largely due to lower than expected margin in matured hospitals. Stent pricing control, demonetization and 70 day treatment of VIP patient at Chennai hospital and Rs 300 mn loss from recently commissioned Navi Mumbai hospital dented profitability.

Outlook

Management focus now is on consolidating existing operations and improving occupancy levels across hospitals. Maintain BUY with DCF-based TP of Rs 1,472.

