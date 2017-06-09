App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 09, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals Enterprises; target of Rs 1472: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Apollo Hospitals Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1472 in its research report dated June 08, 2017.

Buy Apollo Hospitals Enterprises; target of Rs 1472: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Apollo Hospitals Enterprises


Apollo Hospital’s FY17 earnings miss (EBITDA at Rs 7.3 bn vs. our expectation of Rs 7.8 bn) was largely due to lower than expected margin in matured hospitals. Stent pricing control, demonetization and 70 day treatment of VIP patient at Chennai hospital and Rs 300 mn loss from recently commissioned Navi Mumbai hospital dented profitability.


Outlook


Management focus now is on consolidating existing operations and improving occupancy levels across hospitals. Maintain BUY with DCF-based TP of Rs 1,472.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Apollo Hospitals Enterprises #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.