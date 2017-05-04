Buy Apollo Hospitals, Ballarpur Industries, GSFC; sell HPCL, Tata Power: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Apollo Hospitals, Ballarpur Industries and GSFC and sell HPCL and Tata Power.

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "If you look at the last 10 weeks of data of ICICI Bank, it basically has done nothing, sideways action between Rs 265-269 on the downside to about Rs 285-290 on the upside. I think that range remains but in case we have signals of a breakout of that range then maybe you will take a long trade."

"I have three buy calls and two sell calls. The buy calls are on Apollo Hospitals, where we have seen some indicators crossing the positive side. So buy this one with a stop loss just below Rs 1,200-1,198 and look for Rs 1,270 as the target. Ballarpur Industries had a good consolidation breakout, so that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 20, look for target of Rs 23.50."

"GSFC has given a very good swing breakout. So I would be a buyer there with a stop loss at Rs 128, look for target of Rs 145."