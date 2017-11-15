App
Nov 13, 2017 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 598: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Apcotex Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 598 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Apcotex Industries


Apcotex reported revenues of INR 1289.9 mn (+40% YoY) broadly in line with our estimates of INR 1224 mn. The revenue growth is on account of restocking of inventory post GST implementation along with an increase in the revenue from NBR in domestic market post low imports from EU and SEA during the qtr. During the quarter, OPM expanded by 668bps YoY to ~11.7% primarily on account of low cost inventory (-152bps YoY). Further changes in product mix also assisted improvement in the overall operational performance. This helped EBITDA to surge by 225% YoY to INR 151.1mn. Higher tax rate (36% v/s 3% in Q2FY17) dragged bottom-line performance, which was up by 81% YoY to INR 84.8mn lower than operating profit growth.

Outlook
At CMP of INR 487, the stock has been trading at 13.7x on FY20E of our earnings estimates. We believe valuations are reasonable given the strong outlook of NBR segment along with other new products launches. However, considering the volatility of raw material price (mainly Butadiene) post uptick in the crude price, we have assigned p/e multiple of 17x on FY20E. We have arrived a target price of INR 598, an upside potential of 23%. We have ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

