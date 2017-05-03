App
May 03, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 03, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ambuja Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Buy Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cement


Ambuja’s results were above our expectation mainly due to higher than-expected topline. The beat on the topline front was led by 2.7% YoY increase in volumes to 6.0 MT, which came in as a positive surprise against 12% YoY decline in pan-India production volumes in Q1CY17 as per core industry data.


Outlook


Hence, we continue to maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 280 share (i.e. valuing Ambuja’s business at 16.0x CY18E EV/EBITDA and valuing stake in ACC at a discount of 10% on fair value that works out to implied valuation of $185 EV/tonne on combined adjusted capacity).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ambuja Cement #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

