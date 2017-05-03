Buy Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Ambuja Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cement
Ambuja’s results were above our expectation mainly due to higher than-expected topline. The beat on the topline front was led by 2.7% YoY increase in volumes to 6.0 MT, which came in as a positive surprise against 12% YoY decline in pan-India production volumes in Q1CY17 as per core industry data.
Outlook
Hence, we continue to maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 280 share (i.e. valuing Ambuja’s business at 16.0x CY18E EV/EBITDA and valuing stake in ACC at a discount of 10% on fair value that works out to implied valuation of $185 EV/tonne on combined adjusted capacity).
