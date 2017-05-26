App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 954: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 954 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 954: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Amara Raja Batteries


Amara Raja Batteries’ (AMRJ) Q4FY17 revenue grew 17% YoY, in line with estimate and FY17 revenue jumped 15% led by industry-leading growth in automotive business. However, gross margin plunged 580bps YoY due to surge in lead prices (30% YoY), leading to EBITDA falling 4% (5% below estimate). Management is addressing rise in lead prices through pricing in Q1FY18.


Outlook


Riding sustained gains in replacement segment from unorganised players further bolstered by GST (positive for sector), deeper OEM penetration and strong scale up in home UPS batteries (strong opportunity in e-rickshaws, solar and motive segments), we maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 954. At CMP, the stock is trading at 25.7x FY18E and 22x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Amara Raja Batteries #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.