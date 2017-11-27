Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2150: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Alkem Laboratories

Alkem’s domestic formulations business (76% of sales) grew 15% YoY (grew 22% YoY adj for excise duty impact, realization gap under GST) led by channel restocking. Gross margin improved 118 bps YoY, while EBITDA margin improved 574 bps driven by operating leverage. EBITDA grew 48% YoY (~19% above our est), while PAT grew 13% YoY (in line with est.) on higher tax rate (24% vs. 6% in Q2FY17). We expect strong growth in its India business to continue (over 15% YoY growth in H2FY18 & FY19) given its strong positioning (brands, sales force, new initiatives - OTC) coupled with expected scale-up in the US (driven by new launches & improving market share in existing products).

Outlook

We largely maintain estimates, but revise TP to Rs 2,150 (21x Sept’19 EPS) from 2,000 (21x FY19 EPS) earlier. Reiterate BUY given strong India footprint and expected scale-up in the US.

