you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2100: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Alkem Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2100: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Alkem Laboratories


Revenue was in line but EBITDA at Rs 1.49bn was 27% below estimate due to higher other expense on launch of OTC division in India (launched Pregakem and Tiger balm). De-growth in anti-infective (40% of domestic sales) led to modest 7% YoY domestic growth. It outpaced domestic market growth across its key segments; however, it expects Q1’18 to be challenging for domestic business ahead of GST rollout. US (up 19% YoY vs. our estimate of15%) continue to scale up.


Outlook


To factor in soft Q1’18 and increasing sector headwinds, we cut FY18 EPS by 12% and TP to Rs 2,100 (21xFY19E EPS) vs. Rs 2,200 earlier. Maintain BUY, as Alkem remains in a sweet spot to deliver steady growth along with margin improvement on its strong positioning (brands, sales force) in domestic market and expected scale-up in US. Also, its strong C/F and B/S (net cash of Rs 7.2 bn) enable acquisitions.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Alkem Laboratories #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations

