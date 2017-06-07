Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2100: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Alkem Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Alkem Laboratories
Revenue was in line but EBITDA at Rs 1.49bn was 27% below estimate due to higher other expense on launch of OTC division in India (launched Pregakem and Tiger balm). De-growth in anti-infective (40% of domestic sales) led to modest 7% YoY domestic growth. It outpaced domestic market growth across its key segments; however, it expects Q1’18 to be challenging for domestic business ahead of GST rollout. US (up 19% YoY vs. our estimate of15%) continue to scale up.
Outlook
To factor in soft Q1’18 and increasing sector headwinds, we cut FY18 EPS by 12% and TP to Rs 2,100 (21xFY19E EPS) vs. Rs 2,200 earlier. Maintain BUY, as Alkem remains in a sweet spot to deliver steady growth along with margin improvement on its strong positioning (brands, sales force) in domestic market and expected scale-up in US. Also, its strong C/F and B/S (net cash of Rs 7.2 bn) enable acquisitions.
