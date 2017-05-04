App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 675: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Alembic Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 675: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Alembic Pharma


However, the derma and oncology filings will only start in FY19E. In the meanwhile, we expect 10 to 12 product launches in the US market every year, which should maintain the US sales growth over FY17-19E. With this, and a recovery in the India business, ALPM should see 16% revenue CAGR over FY17-19E.


Outlook


Continuous investments and erosion in gAbilify sales have led to a correction in the stock price. We believe that the business remains attractive at these valuations. Maintain a BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs 675 (20x FY19E).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More

tags #Alembic Pharma #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.