Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 675: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Alembic Pharma

However, the derma and oncology filings will only start in FY19E. In the meanwhile, we expect 10 to 12 product launches in the US market every year, which should maintain the US sales growth over FY17-19E. With this, and a recovery in the India business, ALPM should see 16% revenue CAGR over FY17-19E.

Outlook

Continuous investments and erosion in gAbilify sales have led to a correction in the stock price. We believe that the business remains attractive at these valuations. Maintain a BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs 675 (20x FY19E).

