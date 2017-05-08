App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1880: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1880 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1880: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals


Domestic branded formulations constitute 31% of the FY17 revenues. The main distinguishing factor is the uncanny knack of launching maximum number of first time launches with focus on New Drug Delivery System (NDDS). Of the 200+ actively marketed brands, 70% brands were introduced first time in India.


Outlook


Despite Capex intensity the company remains on track to generate similar kind of FCF, reflecting the core strength in earnings besides healthy return ratios. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs1880 based on 26x of FY19E EPS of Rs 72.4.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.