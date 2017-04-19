App
Apr 19, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2028: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2028 in its research report dated April 11, 2017.

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2028: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Ajanta Pharma

USFDA inspected AJP’s Dahej facility over April 3-7, 2017. This was the first USFDA inspection of this facility. AJP has filed one ANDA from this facility, which triggered the inspection. USFDA issued 0 (zero) Form 483 observations at the end of the inspection. This implies minimal regulatory compliance risk for AJP over the medium term.

Outlook

We remain positive on AJP due to healthy pipeline and aggressive filing pace for next 2-3 years in the US market, sustained outperformance in the domestic formulations (DF) market and stable base in the Africa market. We expect 19% CAGR in earnings over FY17-20, led by a 46% CAGR in US sales and a 20.4% CAGR in DF sales. We value AJP at 25x FY19E EPS to arrive at a price target of INR 2,028. Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

