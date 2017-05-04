Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2028: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ajanta Pharma

AJP posted in-line sales of INR 4.8b (est. of INR 4.7b). EBITDA margin of 35.9%, adjusted for forex loss accounting for mark-to-market, was significantly better than estimate of 33.8% due to a superior product mix. Higher depreciation on account of commercialization of the Guwahati facility and lower-than-expected other income led to PBT growing at a lower rate than EBITDA.

Outlook

We remain positive on AJP, given its aggressive filings in the US and better-than-industry growth in India branded sales. We tweak FY18 estimates to factor in better EBITDA margin and a marginal fall in Africa sales. We maintain FY19 estimates and TP of 2,028 on 25x FY19E earnings. Reiterate Buy.

