App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2028: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2028 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2028: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ajanta Pharma


AJP posted in-line sales of INR 4.8b (est. of INR 4.7b). EBITDA margin of 35.9%, adjusted for forex loss accounting for mark-to-market, was significantly better than estimate of 33.8% due to a superior product mix. Higher depreciation on account of commercialization of the Guwahati facility and lower-than-expected other income led to PBT growing at a lower rate than EBITDA.


Outlook


We remain positive on AJP, given its aggressive filings in the US and better-than-industry growth in India branded sales. We tweak FY18 estimates to factor in better EBITDA margin and a marginal fall in Africa sales. We maintain FY19 estimates and TP of 2,028 on 25x FY19E earnings. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.