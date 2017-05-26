App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1639: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on AIA Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1639 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1639: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on AIA Engineering


Gross margin plummeted 474bps QoQ to 66.9% on surge in ferro chrome prices and appreciation of INR. We believe, sustained high raw material prices will pressurise margin in the near term as it will take a couple of quarters to pass on the price hike. However, ferro chrome prices have dipped sharply in May and likely to normalise in the near future.


Outlook


Uptick in the mining sector as commodity prices rise and mere 10-12% penetration of high chrome grinding media will drive 20% volume growth (FY17-19E). We have assumed capacity utilisation of 65% in FY19, entailing scope for further volume spurt. At CMP, the stock trades at 20.5x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’, based on 25x FY19E.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #AIA Engineering #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.