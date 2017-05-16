App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s (ABFRL) 12.5% YoY revenue growth came in line with estimate, while EBITDA spurt of 30.7% and PAT at INR 218mn surpassed estimates. After 4‐5 quarters of decline, Lifestyle brands (core Madura brands) posted flattish SSG; this, coupled with increased transparency—reported 15.6% core EBITDA margin for the first time—is encouraging.


Outlook


Anchored by anticipated revival in Madura and Pantaloons, we are confident of resumption of strong growth trajectory starting H1FY18. We assign 20x FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at target price of INR 200. The stock is currently trading at 17.3x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.