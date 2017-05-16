Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s (ABFRL) 12.5% YoY revenue growth came in line with estimate, while EBITDA spurt of 30.7% and PAT at INR 218mn surpassed estimates. After 4‐5 quarters of decline, Lifestyle brands (core Madura brands) posted flattish SSG; this, coupled with increased transparency—reported 15.6% core EBITDA margin for the first time—is encouraging.
Outlook
Anchored by anticipated revival in Madura and Pantaloons, we are confident of resumption of strong growth trajectory starting H1FY18. We assign 20x FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at target price of INR 200. The stock is currently trading at 17.3x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.
