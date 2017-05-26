App
May 26, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adani Ports and SEZ; target of Rs 376: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Adani Ports and SEZ has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 376 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Adani Ports and SEZ; target of Rs 376: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Adani Ports and SEZ


Adani Ports and SEZ’s (APSEZ) Q4FY17 results were in line with our and consensus estimates. APSEZ continued to outpace all India ports and reported cargo growth of 11% YoY for FY17. Management issued fresh guidance of 12-14% cargo volume growth, which we believe is achievable considering pickup in containers and high-value cargo across Mundra, Dhamra and Hazira ports.


Outlook


Our revised TP of INR 376 (INR 344 earlier), implies exit PE multiple of 21x FY18E in line with the Sensex multiple. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

