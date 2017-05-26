Buy Adani Ports and SEZ; target of Rs 376: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Adani Ports and SEZ

Adani Ports and SEZ’s (APSEZ) Q4FY17 results were in line with our and consensus estimates. APSEZ continued to outpace all India ports and reported cargo growth of 11% YoY for FY17. Management issued fresh guidance of 12-14% cargo volume growth, which we believe is achievable considering pickup in containers and high-value cargo across Mundra, Dhamra and Hazira ports.

Outlook

Our revised TP of INR 376 (INR 344 earlier), implies exit PE multiple of 21x FY18E in line with the Sensex multiple. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

