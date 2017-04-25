Buy ACC; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on ACC

CC’s Q1CY17 numbers were above our estimates due to a higher - than - expected top line. The beat on the top line was led by 3.8% YoY increase in volumes to 6.6 MT, which came in as a positive surprise against 15.0% YoY decline in pan - India production volumes in the first two months of CY17 as per core industry data.

Outlook

We expect the OPM to improve from 11.0 % to 13.9 % in CY18E. Further, ACC is trading at an EV/tonne of $130, far below the replacement cost of $150. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,850 /share (i.e. valuing the stock at CY18E EV/tonne of $150/tonne on CY18E capacity of 35 MT).

