you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated April 24, 2017.

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on ACC

CC’s Q1CY17 numbers were above our estimates due to a higher - than - expected top line. The beat on the top line was led by 3.8% YoY increase in volumes to 6.6 MT, which came in as a positive surprise against 15.0% YoY decline in pan - India production volumes in the first two months of CY17 as per core industry data.

Outlook

We expect the OPM to improve from 11.0 % to 13.9 % in CY18E. Further, ACC is trading at an EV/tonne of $130, far below the replacement cost of $150. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,850 /share (i.e. valuing the stock at CY18E EV/tonne of $150/tonne on CY18E capacity of 35 MT).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #ACC #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

