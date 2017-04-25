Buy ACC; target of Rs 1685: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on ACC

ACC is first of among cement majors to report Mar’17 earnings and has sprung pleasant surprise on volume. Q1CY17 EBITDA, at INR 4.2bn, surpassed consensus estimates. Sales volume spurted 4% YoY versus our estimate (-8% YoY) and consensus (-3% YoY). While part of this could probably be explained by the recent capacity additions, strong recovery in demand post DeMon is expected to have further aided it.

Outlook

Looking at the numbers, we believe demand was robust in the regions where ACC has a presence. Factoring in higher volumes, we raise our CY17/18E EPS by 8%/5%. Overall, at revised TP of INR 1,685, we retain ‘BUY’.

