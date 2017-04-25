App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1685: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1685 in its research report dated April 21, 2017.

Edelweiss' report on ACC

ACC is first of among cement majors to report Mar’17 earnings and has sprung pleasant surprise on volume. Q1CY17 EBITDA, at INR 4.2bn, surpassed consensus estimates. Sales volume spurted 4% YoY versus our estimate (-8% YoY) and consensus (-3% YoY). While part of this could probably be explained by the recent capacity additions, strong recovery in demand post DeMon is expected to have further aided it.

Outlook

Looking at the numbers, we believe demand was robust in the regions where ACC has a presence. Factoring in higher volumes, we raise our CY17/18E EPS by 8%/5%. Overall, at revised TP of INR 1,685, we retain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #ACC #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

