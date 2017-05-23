Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 890: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries (AIL) reported muted Q4FY17 numbers as EBITDA margin at 18.3% belied our estimate 70bps, while top line growth at 12% marginally surpassed it. While specialty chemical business faced margin pressure (down 250bps YoY), pharma revenue slipped 7% due to USFDA inspection.

Outlook

We have revised TP to INR 890 (earlier INR 929) as we revise our EPS estimates. We maintain P/E of 16.0x given the strong growth visibility riding sustained capacity addition. Demerger of HPC and pharma segment will further unlock value for shareholders. We maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.