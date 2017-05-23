Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 890: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Aarti Industries
Aarti Industries (AIL) reported muted Q4FY17 numbers as EBITDA margin at 18.3% belied our estimate 70bps, while top line growth at 12% marginally surpassed it. While specialty chemical business faced margin pressure (down 250bps YoY), pharma revenue slipped 7% due to USFDA inspection.
Outlook
We have revised TP to INR 890 (earlier INR 929) as we revise our EPS estimates. We maintain P/E of 16.0x given the strong growth visibility riding sustained capacity addition. Demerger of HPC and pharma segment will further unlock value for shareholders. We maintain ‘BUY’.
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.