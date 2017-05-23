App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 890: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 890: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries (AIL) reported muted Q4FY17 numbers as EBITDA margin at 18.3% belied our estimate 70bps, while top line growth at 12% marginally surpassed it. While specialty chemical business faced margin pressure (down 250bps YoY), pharma revenue slipped 7% due to USFDA inspection.


Outlook


We have revised TP to INR 890 (earlier INR 929) as we revise our EPS estimates. We maintain P/E of 16.0x given the strong growth visibility riding sustained capacity addition. Demerger of HPC and pharma segment will further unlock value for shareholders. We maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.