Bull's Eye: Buy United Spirits, Exide, Titagarh Wagon, Nalco, BEL, Century Textiles

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vishal Malkan, Pankaj Jain and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy Motherson Sumi with a stoploss at Rs 355 and target of Rs 380

Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 203 and target of Rs 225

Buy Bharat Electronics (BEL) with a stoploss at Rs 182 and target of Rs 198

Buy Century Textiles with a stoploss at Rs 1330 and target of Rs 1410

Pankaj Jain of SW Capital

Buy Intense Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 87 and target of Rs 98

Buy Jayshree Tea and Industries with a stoploss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 146

Buy Titagarh Wagon with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 199

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy United Spirits with a stoploss at Rs 3285 and target of Rs 3510

Buy Mahindra CIE with a stoploss at Rs 245 and target of Rs 294

Buy Nalco with a stoploss at Rs 77.50 and target of Rs 89