Bull's Eye: Buy UltraTech Cement, HCC, Pidilite, Vijaya Bank, Idea

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Kunal Saraogi and Gaurav Ratnaparkhi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Canara Bank with a stoploss at Rs 297 and target of Rs 330

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stoploss at Rs 877 and target of Rs 934

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 702 and target of Rs 740

Buy Balmer Lawrie with a stoploss at Rs 236 and target of Rs 262

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy VIP Industries with a stoploss at Rs 210 and target of Rs 222

Buy Vijaya Bank with a stoploss at Rs 69 and target of Rs 73

Buy Magma Fincorp with a stoploss at Rs 119 and target of Rs 126

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stoploss at Rs 4050 and target of Rs 4150

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Buy STC India with a stoploss at Rs 165.80 and target of Rs 178

Buy HCC with a stoploss at Rs 41 and target of Rs 44

Buy Idea Cellular with a stoploss at Rs 85.70 and target of Rs 91.50