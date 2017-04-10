Bull's Eye: Buy TCS, RCF, NBCC, Pidilite, Engineers India, Eveready

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vijay Chopra, Ruchit Jain and Jay Thakkar battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stoploss at Rs 2392 and target of Rs 2485

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 694 and target of Rs 742

Buy JK Tyre with a stoploss at Rs 131 and target of Rs 150

Buy Eveready Industries with a stoploss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 295

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy MOIL with a stoploss at Rs 315 and target of Rs 335

Buy PTC India with a stoploss at Rs 91 and target of Rs 99

Buy BPL with a stoploss at Rs 80 and target of Rs 90

Buy Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 89

Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Securities

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stoploss at Rs 446.90 and target of Rs 468.20

Buy GE T&D India with a stoploss at Rs 332.10 and target of Rs 351.20

Buy Engineers India with a stoploss at Rs 146.90 and target of Rs 155.20