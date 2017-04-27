Bull's Eye: Buy PNB, Marico, Siemens, Tata Comm, HDIL, Just Dial, Castrol

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Jay Thakkar and Vishal Malkan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Castrol India with a stoploss at Rs 432 and target of Rs 463

Buy Siemens with a stoploss at Rs 1304 and target of Rs 1430

Buy Cox & Kings with a stoploss at Rs 225 and target of Rs 254

Buy Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a stoploss at Rs 161 and target of Rs 176

Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Securities

Buy Indo Count Industries with a stoploss at Rs 190.80 and target of Rs 204.90

Buy Tata Communications with a stoploss at Rs 707 and target of Rs 737

Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion with a stoploss at Rs 769.50 and target of Rs 821

Buy Just Dial with a stoploss at Rs 507.90 and target of Rs 538

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) with a stoploss at Rs 88 and target of Rs 98

Buy Indian Bank with a stoploss at Rs 302 and target of Rs 330

Buy Federal Bank with a stoploss at Rs 91.5 and target of Rs 98