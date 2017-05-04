Bull's Eye: Buy Maruti Suzuki, Siemens, NBCC, IFCI, Pidilite

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Pankaj Jain, Vijay Chopra and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Pankaj Jain of SW Capital

Buy NBCC with a stoploss at Rs 197 and target of Rs 207

Buy Union Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 176 and target of Rs 187

Buy GIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 534 and target of Rs 565

Buy Maruti Suzuki India with a stoploss at Rs 6590 and target of Rs 6795

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy SREI Infrastructure Finance with a stoploss at Rs 100 and target of Rs 109

Buy Raymond with a stoploss at Rs 775 and target of Rs 800

Buy Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) with a stoploss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 139

Buy IFCI with a stoploss at Rs 30.25 and target of Rs 34.50

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 410 and target of Rs 434

Buy Siemens with a stoploss at Rs 1308 and target of Rs 1400

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 715 and target of Rs 760