App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Maruti Suzuki, Siemens, NBCC, IFCI, Pidilite

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com advises buying IFCI with a target of Rs 34.50.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Pankaj Jain, Vijay Chopra and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Pankaj Jain of SW Capital

Buy NBCC with a stoploss at Rs 197 and target of Rs 207

Buy Union Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 176 and target of Rs 187

Buy GIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 534 and target of Rs 565

Buy Maruti Suzuki India with a stoploss at Rs 6590 and target of Rs 6795

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy SREI Infrastructure Finance with a stoploss at Rs 100 and target of Rs 109

Buy Raymond with a stoploss at Rs 775 and target of Rs 800

Buy Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) with a stoploss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 139

Buy IFCI with a stoploss at Rs 30.25 and target of Rs 34.50

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 410 and target of Rs 434

Buy Siemens with a stoploss at Rs 1308 and target of Rs 1400

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 715 and target of Rs 760

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a stoploss at Rs 1060 and target of Rs 1150

tags #Arvind #Bulls Eye #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #GIC Housing Finance #Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals #IFCI #Maruti Suzuki India #NBCC #Pankaj Jain #Pidilite Industries #Raymond #Ruchit Jain #Siemens #SREI Infrastructure Finance #Stocks Views #Union Bank of India #Vijay Chopra

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.