Bull's Eye: Buy IndusInd Bank, Balmer Lawrie, CONCOR, Tata Elxsi

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Kunal Saraogi and Gaurav Ratnaparkhi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Canara Bank with a stoploss at Rs 297 and target of Rs 330

Buy Balmer Lawrie with a stoploss at Rs 236 and target of Rs 262

Buy Container Corporation (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1022 and target of Rs 1110

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss at Rs 1500 and target of Rs 1650

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy Ashoka Buildcon with a stoploss at Rs 209 and target of Rs 216

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stoploss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 137

Buy JSW Steel with a stoploss at Rs 200 and target of Rs 210

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stoploss at Rs 1400 and target of Rs 1475

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss at Rs 1525 and target of Rs 1623

Sell Indo Count Industries Future with a stoploss at Rs 203.40 and target of Rs 191

Sell Sun TV Future with a stoploss at Rs 807 and target of Rs 757