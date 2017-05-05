Bull's Eye: Buy ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Voltas, IFCI, Vijaya Bank, Pidilite

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Pankaj Jain, Vijay Chopra and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Pankaj Jain of SW Capital

Buy Syndicate Bank with a stoploss at Rs 89 and target of Rs 96

Buy Vijaya Bank with a stoploss at Rs 82.5 and target of Rs 89

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stoploss at Rs 193 and target of Rs 205

Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stoploss at Rs 111 and target of Rs 119.50

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy IFCI with a stoploss at Rs 30 and target of Rs 34.50

Buy Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 185 and target of Rs 198

Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss at Rs 290 and target of Rs 305

Buy Tata Sponge Iron with a stoploss at Rs 820 and target of Rs 850

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy Voltas with a stoploss at Rs 415 and target of Rs 445

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 720 and target of Rs 760