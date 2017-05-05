App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 07:58 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Voltas, IFCI, Vijaya Bank, Pidilite

Pankaj Jain of SW Capital advises buying Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 205.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Pankaj Jain, Vijay Chopra and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Pankaj Jain of SW Capital

Buy Syndicate Bank with a stoploss at Rs 89 and target of Rs 96

Buy Vijaya Bank with a stoploss at Rs 82.5 and target of Rs 89

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stoploss at Rs 193 and target of Rs 205

Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stoploss at Rs 111 and target of Rs 119.50

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy IFCI with a stoploss at Rs 30 and target of Rs 34.50

Buy Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 185 and target of Rs 198

Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss at Rs 290 and target of Rs 305

Buy Tata Sponge Iron with a stoploss at Rs 820 and target of Rs 850

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy Voltas with a stoploss at Rs 415 and target of Rs 445

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 720 and target of Rs 760

Buy Godrej Industries with a stoploss at Rs 549 and target of Rs 578

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Bank Of India #Bulls Eye #Chambal Fertilisers #Godrej Industries #ICICI Bank #IFCI #Pankaj Jain #Pidilite Industries #Ruchit Jain #Stocks Views #Syndicate Bank #Tata Sponge Iron #Vijay Chopra #Vijaya Bank #Voltas

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.