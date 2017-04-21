App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 21, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy HPCL, RCF, Petronet LNG, EID Parry, Granules India

Rakesh Bansal of R K Global advises buying EID Parry with a target of Rs 319.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Rakesh Bansal, Sumeet Jain and Ashish Kyal battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Rakesh Bansal of R K Global

Buy Gayatri Projects with a stoploss at Rs 145 and target of Rs 184

Buy EID Parry with a stoploss at Rs 284 and target of Rs 319

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion with a stoploss at Rs 171 and target of Rs 194

Buy Schneider Electric Infrastructure with a stoploss at Rs 143 and target of Rs 169

Sumeet Jain of Destimoney Securities

Buy Granules India with a stoploss at Rs 141 and target of Rs 153

Buy Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) with a stoploss at Rs 83 and target of Rs 92.50

Buy Deepak Fertiliser with a stoploss at Rs 276 and target of Rs 304

Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors

Buy Petronet LNG with a stoploss at Rs 428 and target of Rs 465

Buy Gujarat Alkalies with a stoploss at Rs 430 and target of Rs 478

Buy Phillips Carbon Black with a stoploss at Rs 380 and target of Rs 430

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) with a stoploss at Rs 540 and target of Rs 573

