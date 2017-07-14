Bull's Eye: Buy Hindalco, Capital First, Cholamandalam, Voltas, PNB Housing

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Ruchit Jain, Kunal Saraogi and Vishvesh Chauhan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stoploss at Rs 197 and target of Rs 217

Buy Hindustan Zinc with a stoploss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 288

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stoploss at Rs 627 and target of Rs 667

Buy Voltas with a stoploss at Rs 473 and target of Rs 500

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stoploss at Rs 4325 and target of Rs 4450

Buy Cholamandalam with a stoploss at Rs 1150 and target of Rs 1200

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stoploss at Rs 318 and target of Rs 326

Buy Capital First with a stoploss at Rs 740 and target of Rs 760

Vishvesh Chauhan of Monarch Networth Capital

Buy Capital First with a stoploss at Rs 738 and target of Rs 790

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss at Rs 340 and target of Rs 375

Buy PNB Housing with a stoploss at Rs 1420 and target of Rs 1530