Bull's Eye: Buy Hindalco, Capital First, Cholamandalam, Voltas, PNB Housing

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Ruchit Jain, Kunal Saraogi and Vishvesh Chauhan battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:
Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Hindalco Industries with a stoploss at Rs 197 and target of Rs 217
Buy Hindustan Zinc with a stoploss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 288
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stoploss at Rs 627 and target of Rs 667
Buy Voltas with a stoploss at Rs 473 and target of Rs 500
Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stoploss at Rs 4325 and target of Rs 4450
Buy Cholamandalam with a stoploss at Rs 1150 and target of Rs 1200
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stoploss at Rs 318 and target of Rs 326
Buy Capital First with a stoploss at Rs 740 and target of Rs 760
Vishvesh Chauhan of Monarch Networth Capital
Buy Capital First with a stoploss at Rs 738 and target of Rs 790
Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss at Rs 340 and target of Rs 375
Buy PNB Housing with a stoploss at Rs 1420 and target of Rs 1530Buy Strides Shasun with a stoploss at Rs 980 and target of Rs 1075
