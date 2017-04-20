App
Apr 20, 2017 07:53 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy GSPL, MRPL, EID Parry, UPL, Exide, BEL, Simplex Infra

According to Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, one may buy Gujarat Fluorochemicals with a target of Rs 765.

Bull's Eye: Buy GSPL, MRPL, EID Parry, UPL, Exide, BEL, Simplex Infra

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Rakesh Bansal, Sumeet Jain and Ashish Kyal battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Rakesh Bansal of R K Global

Buy Gayatri Projects with a stoploss at Rs 145 and target of Rs 184

Buy Ashoka Buildcon with a stoploss at Rs 199 and target of Rs 227

Buy EID Parry with a stoploss at Rs 284 and target of Rs 319

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stoploss at Rs 1058 and target of Rs 1150

Sumeet Jain of Destimoney Securities

Buy Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) with a stoploss at Rs 175 and target of Rs 199

Buy Simplex Infrastructures with a stoploss at Rs 383 and target of Rs 422

Buy Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) with a stoploss at Rs 117 and target of Rs 134

Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 227 and target of Rs 254

Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors

Buy Bharat Electronics (BEL) with a stoploss at Rs 171 and target of Rs 190

Buy Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) with a stoploss at Rs 173 and target of Rs 192

Buy Gujarat Fluorochemicals with a stoploss at Rs 685 and target of Rs 765

Buy UPL with a stoploss at Rs 751 and target of Rs 810

