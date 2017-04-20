Bull's Eye: Buy GSPL, MRPL, EID Parry, UPL, Exide, BEL, Simplex Infra
Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Rakesh Bansal, Sumeet Jain and Ashish Kyal battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:
Rakesh Bansal of R K Global
Buy Gayatri Projects with a stoploss at Rs 145 and target of Rs 184
Buy Ashoka Buildcon with a stoploss at Rs 199 and target of Rs 227
Buy EID Parry with a stoploss at Rs 284 and target of Rs 319
Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stoploss at Rs 1058 and target of Rs 1150
Sumeet Jain of Destimoney Securities
Buy Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) with a stoploss at Rs 175 and target of Rs 199
Buy Simplex Infrastructures with a stoploss at Rs 383 and target of Rs 422
Buy Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) with a stoploss at Rs 117 and target of Rs 134
Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 227 and target of Rs 254
Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors
Buy Bharat Electronics (BEL) with a stoploss at Rs 171 and target of Rs 190
Buy Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) with a stoploss at Rs 173 and target of Rs 192
Buy Gujarat Fluorochemicals with a stoploss at Rs 685 and target of Rs 765Buy UPL with a stoploss at Rs 751 and target of Rs 810