Bull's Eye: Buy Godrej Industries, Federal Bank, OBC, JSPL, MCX India

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vijay Chopra, Ruchit Jain and Jay Thakkar battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) with a stoploss at Rs 113 and target of Rs 125

Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) with a stoploss at Rs 145 and target of Rs 160

Buy Godrej Industries with a stoploss at Rs 575 and target of Rs 595

Buy Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) with a stoploss at Rs 980 and target of Rs 1010

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stoploss at Rs 111 and target of Rs 130

Buy CG Power with a stoploss at Rs 89 and target of Rs 99

Buy Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 531 and target of Rs 563

Buy Federal Bank with a stoploss at Rs 105.50 and target of Rs 119

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stoploss at Rs 3934 and target of Rs 4168

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 676.50 and target of Rs 698.50

Buy Indian Bank with a stoploss at Rs 324.90 and target of Rs 343.90