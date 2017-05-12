Bull's Eye: Buy DCB Bank, Idea, Ruchi Soya, OBC; sell Divis Lab, Engineers India

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and

compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Ashish Kyal, Rakesh Bansal and Gaurav Ratnaparkhi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stoploss at Rs 4400 and target of Rs 4650

Buy DCB Bank with a stoploss at Rs 190 and target of Rs 205

Sell Engineers India Future with a stoploss at Rs 171 and target of Rs 160

Sell Divis Laboratories Future with a stoploss at Rs 650 and target of Rs 610

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy Kansai Nerolac with a stoploss at Rs 388 and target of Rs 427

Buy Idea Cellular with a stoploss at Rs 85.5 and target of Rs 100

Buy IDFC Bank with a stoploss at Rs 63.9 and target of Rs 69

Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) with a stoploss at Rs 171 and target of Rs 182

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Sell Karnataka Bank Future with a stoploss at Rs 170.70 and target of Rs 160

Sell L&T Finance Holdings Future with a stoploss at Rs 137 and target of Rs 128.20