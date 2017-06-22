Bull's Eye: Buy Britannia, Raymond, NHPC, Mahanagar Gas, Colgate, IGL

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Rakesh Bansal and Vishvesh Chauhan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stoploss at Rs 977 and target of Rs 1045

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stoploss at Rs 91.50 and target of Rs 100

Buy Omaxe with a stoploss at Rs 201 and target of Rs 219

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a stoploss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1190

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy NHPC with a stoploss at Rs 32.2 and target of Rs 35

Buy Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1300

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stoploss at Rs 1070 and target of Rs 1150

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 126.7 and target of Rs 141

Vishvesh Chauhan of Monarch Networth Capital

Buy Britannia Industries with a stoploss at Rs 3613 and target of Rs 3870

Buy Raymond with a stoploss at Rs 725 and target of Rs 790

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stoploss at Rs 1250 and target of Rs 1330