App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 22, 2017 08:02 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Britannia, Raymond, NHPC, Mahanagar Gas, Colgate, IGL

Vishvesh Chauhan of Monarch Networth Capital is of the view that one may buy Britannia Industries with a target of Rs 3870.

Bull's Eye: Buy Britannia, Raymond, NHPC, Mahanagar Gas, Colgate, IGL

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Rakesh Bansal and Vishvesh Chauhan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stoploss at Rs 977 and target of Rs 1045

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stoploss at Rs 91.50 and target of Rs 100

Buy Omaxe with a stoploss at Rs 201 and target of Rs 219

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a stoploss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1190

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy NHPC with a stoploss at Rs 32.2 and target of Rs 35

Buy Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1300

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stoploss at Rs 1070 and target of Rs 1150

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 126.7 and target of Rs 141

Vishvesh Chauhan of Monarch Networth Capital

Buy Britannia Industries with a stoploss at Rs 3613 and target of Rs 3870

Buy Raymond with a stoploss at Rs 725 and target of Rs 790

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stoploss at Rs 1250 and target of Rs 1330

Buy Indraprastha Gas (IGL) with a stoploss at Rs 1070 and target of Rs 1160

tags #Adani Enterprises #Apollo Hospitals #Britannia Industries #Bulls Eye #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Colgate-Palmolive #Container Corporation of India #Indraprastha Gas #Mahanagar Gas #Manappuram Finance #NHPC #Omaxe #Rakesh Bansal #Raymond #Sameet Chavan #Stocks Views #Vishvesh Chauhan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.