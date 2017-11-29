App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia Industries: Jefferies initiates with hold, expects pick up in rural growth

Jefferies expects company's EPS to rise at a 16 percent CAGR over FY17-20. It further expects rising share of in-house production and entry into new segments to lower return on capital employed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage house Jefferies has initiated coverage with a hold rating on Britannia Industries and expects the stock to hit a target price of Rs 4,850 per share.

The research house likes the food company for its strong execution in biscuits via distribution expansion and cost efficiencies. Strong execution in biscuits bodes well for revenue & margin, it said.

Jefferies expects pick-up in rural growth given the distribution efforts in rural India.

Britannia posted mid single digit volume growth in Q2FY18 on back of investment in brands and widening distribution network through focus on direct reach, rural market and weak states.

related news

Recently, CEO Varun Berry also told CNBC-TV18 that the company has been seeing double digit growth as far as rural is concerned for a very long time.

Hopefully overall rural demand should come up in the coming six months, he had said.

The research house expects volume, revenue and earning per share to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3 percent, 11.5 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively till March 2020. However, margin expansion is expected to be limited as promotions have increased significantly.

The food company's consolidated profit for July-September quarter grew by 11.5 percent to Rs 261 crore and revenue increased 6.6 percent to Rs 2,545.3 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation cost) jumped 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 377.6 crore and margin expanded by 60 basis points to 14.8 percent for quarter ended September 2017.

Jefferies expects company's EPS to rise at a 16 percent CAGR over FY17-20. It further expects rising share of in-house production and entry into new segments to lower return on capital employed.

Current valuation has factored the expected growth potential, it feels.

Its bull case price target for the stock stood at Rs 6,200, implying 29.3 percent potential upside over Tuesday's closing price. For bull case target, it expects volume, revenue and earnings per share to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12 percent, 16 percent and 23 percent, respectively till March 2020.

At 11:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 4,803.35, up Rs 9.70, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.