Britannia Industries: Jefferies initiates with hold, expects pick up in rural growth

Global brokerage house Jefferies has initiated coverage with a hold rating on Britannia Industries and expects the stock to hit a target price of Rs 4,850 per share.

The research house likes the food company for its strong execution in biscuits via distribution expansion and cost efficiencies. Strong execution in biscuits bodes well for revenue & margin, it said.

Jefferies expects pick-up in rural growth given the distribution efforts in rural India.

Britannia posted mid single digit volume growth in Q2FY18 on back of investment in brands and widening distribution network through focus on direct reach, rural market and weak states.

Recently, CEO Varun Berry also told CNBC-TV18 that the company has been seeing double digit growth as far as rural is concerned for a very long time.

Hopefully overall rural demand should come up in the coming six months, he had said.

The research house expects volume, revenue and earning per share to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3 percent, 11.5 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively till March 2020. However, margin expansion is expected to be limited as promotions have increased significantly.

The food company's consolidated profit for July-September quarter grew by 11.5 percent to Rs 261 crore and revenue increased 6.6 percent to Rs 2,545.3 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation cost) jumped 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 377.6 crore and margin expanded by 60 basis points to 14.8 percent for quarter ended September 2017.

Jefferies expects company's EPS to rise at a 16 percent CAGR over FY17-20. It further expects rising share of in-house production and entry into new segments to lower return on capital employed.

Current valuation has factored the expected growth potential, it feels.

Its bull case price target for the stock stood at Rs 6,200, implying 29.3 percent potential upside over Tuesday's closing price. For bull case target, it expects volume, revenue and earnings per share to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12 percent, 16 percent and 23 percent, respectively till March 2020.

At 11:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 4,803.35, up Rs 9.70, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.