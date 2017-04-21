Brigade Enterprises, Bombay Rayon up 2% ahead of board meeting on April 25

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Brigade Enterprises and Bombay Rayon Fashions rose 2.5 percent and 3 percent respectively intraday Friday ahead of board meeting scheduled to be held on April 25.

Bombay Rayon Fashions' board meeting is scheduled to be held on April 25 to consider the offer and issue of securities on preferential basis to the lenders, as per applicable laws and extant regulations on agreeing by the lenders under S4A upon conversion of unsustainable debt into equity/ OCDs.

Brigade Enterprises' board will meet on April 25 to explore fund raising options by way of GDR/ADR/public issue/private placement/rights issue/preferential allotment/QIP/any other permitted mode, through domestic and/or international offering as may be permitted under applicable law.

At 09:39 hrs Bombay Rayon Fashions was quoting at Rs 128.25, up Rs 1.75, or 1.38 percent and Brigade Enterprises was quoting at Rs 242.00, up Rs 3.05, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil