App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 21, 2017 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brigade Enterprises, Bombay Rayon up 2% ahead of board meeting on April 25

Brigade Enterprises' board will meet on April 25 to explore fund raising options by way of GDR/ADR/public issue/private placement/rights issue/preferential allotment/QIP/any other permitted mode, through domestic and/or international offering as may be permitted under applicable law.

Brigade Enterprises, Bombay Rayon up 2% ahead of board meeting on April 25

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Brigade Enterprises and Bombay Rayon Fashions rose 2.5 percent and 3 percent respectively intraday Friday ahead of board meeting scheduled to be held on April 25.

Bombay Rayon Fashions' board meeting is scheduled to be held on April 25 to consider the offer and issue of securities on preferential basis to the lenders, as per applicable laws and extant regulations on agreeing by the lenders under S4A upon conversion of unsustainable debt into equity/ OCDs.

Brigade Enterprises' board will meet on April 25 to explore fund raising options by way of GDR/ADR/public issue/private placement/rights issue/preferential allotment/QIP/any other permitted mode, through domestic and/or international offering as may be permitted under applicable law.

At 09:39 hrs Bombay Rayon Fashions was quoting at Rs 128.25, up Rs 1.75, or 1.38 percent and Brigade Enterprises was quoting at Rs 242.00, up Rs 3.05, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Bombay Rayon Fashions #Brigade Enterprises #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.