Brahmaputra Infra rises 20% on Rs 44.8-cr order win from Government of Assam

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 20 percent intraday Thursday as it has received order from Government of Assam.

The company has received a letter of award of work for execution of the construction of residential complex at Rehabari, Guwahati ? 08 package No CW/residential complex for the contract price of Rs 44.80 crore from government of Assam.

At 09:26 hrs Brahmaputra Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 30, up Rs 3.75, or 14.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil