Apr 06, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brahmaputra Infra rises 20% on Rs 44.8-cr order win from Government of Assam

The company has received a letter of award of work for execution of the construction of residential complex at Rehabari, Guwahati.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 20 percent intraday Thursday as it has received order from Government of Assam.

The company has received a letter of award of work for execution of the construction of residential complex at Rehabari, Guwahati ? 08 package No CW/residential complex for the contract price of Rs 44.80 crore from government of Assam.

At 09:26 hrs Brahmaputra Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 30, up Rs 3.75, or 14.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

