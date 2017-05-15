App
May 15, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 15, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Borosil Glass Works up 12% on strong Q4 numbers, approves stock split

It has considered and approved split of equity shares from Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share subject to approval of members.

Borosil Glass Works up 12% on strong Q4 numbers, approves stock split

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Borosil Glass Works rose 12.44 percent intraday Monday as the company turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company has registered a net profit at Rs 8.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 versus loss of Rs 6.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 17.7 percent at Rs 75.3 crore versus Rs 64 crore.

Its EBITDA loss was at Rs 0.5 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 23.9 crore.

The company at its meeting held on May 13, has recommended dividend of Rs 25 per equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2016-2017. The dividend shall be paid on and from August 31, 2017.

It has considered and approved split of equity shares from Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share subject to approval of members.

At 13:31 hrs Borosil Glass Works was quoting at Rs 8,240, up Rs 858.30, or 11.63 percent on the BSE

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Borosil Glass Works #Buzzing Stocks

