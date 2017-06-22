Book profits in Veto Switchgears at around Rs 210-220: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may book profits in Veto Switchgears at around Rs 210-220.

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "Veto Switchgears and Cables is a microcap company. The way the company has behaved and the stock has behaved, I think that it can further go up to about Rs 210-220 and that would be the level I would recommend one should book profits."