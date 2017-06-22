Jun 22, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Book profits in Veto Switchgears at around Rs 210-220: Vijay Chopra
Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may book profits in Veto Switchgears at around Rs 210-220.
Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "Veto Switchgears and Cables is a microcap company. The way the company has behaved and the stock has behaved, I think that it can further go up to about Rs 210-220 and that would be the level I would recommend one should book profits.""There are better options available in the market and I would prefer that we are already sitting at the highs and if at all there is a correction, it is better to be in the at least midcaps or the largecaps space because these smallcap companies get damaged completely. One should book profits for sure but over Rs 205-210 would be the levels I would recommend. So the stock is in a positive trend and one should ride the trend and get more profits."