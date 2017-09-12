App
Sep 12, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Book profits in Federal Bank, says Sharmila Joshi

According to Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com, one may book profits in Federal Bank.

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Federal Bank it is a good idea to book partially and think of looking at Karnataka Bank or I would even say a DCB Bank at this level. But even if one want to stay put with his/her current investment, that is fine."

At 14:54 hrs Federal Bank was quoting at Rs 114.65, up Rs 1.80, or 1.60 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 122.40 and 52-week low Rs 61.85 on 16 June, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

