Book profits AU Small Finance Bank: Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The investor should book out profits from AU Small Finance Bank because my sense is if you look at even the current valuations of comapny, this looks very steeply priced compared to Bajaj Finserv or Bajaj Finance. And clearly looking at the fact that this is a new company, we do not know the track record of AU Finance, although there are many large anchor investors who have invested in this IPO."

"I would suggest that the investor should at least book some of his/her shares and at least make some money off the table and the balance can hold on," he added.