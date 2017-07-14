App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 14, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Book profits AU Small Finance Bank: Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may book profits AU Small Finance Bank.

Avinnash Gorakssakar
Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The investor should book out profits from AU Small Finance Bank because my sense is if you look at even the current valuations of comapny, this looks very steeply priced compared to Bajaj Finserv or Bajaj Finance. And clearly looking at the fact that this is a new company, we do not know the track record of AU Finance, although there are many large anchor investors who have invested in this IPO."

"I would suggest that the investor should at least book some of his/her shares and at least make some money off the table and the balance can hold on," he added.

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Avinnash Gorakssakar #Stocks Views

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.