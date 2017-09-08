App
Sep 08, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay Dyeing locked at 5% upper circuit on land sale for Rs 13.57 crore

The company has sold 48.457 acres of freehold land situated at village Dhoksanghvi, Taluka Shirur, District Pune, Maharashtra for Rs 13.57 crore.

Moneycontrol News

Shares price of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company has locked at 5 percent upper circuit as the company has sold land parcel situated at Pune, Maharashtra.

There were pending buy orders of 102,439 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has sold 48.457 acres of freehold land situated at village Dhoksanghvi, Taluka Shirur, District Pune, Maharashtra for Rs 13.57 crore.

In the month of January 2017, the company had entered into an agreement for sale of MIDC land & building and some specific utility machineries of Ranjangaon unit situated at Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra, at an aggregate value of Rs 174.45 crore.

At 10:02 hrs Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company was quoting at Rs 161.05, up Rs 7.65, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 161.05.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

