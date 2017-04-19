App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bodhtree Consulting locked at 5% upper circuit on Rs 18.27 crore order win

The company has received order worth Rs 18,27,46,650 from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd., Jabalpur.

Bodhtree Consulting locked at 5% upper circuit on Rs 18.27 crore order win

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Bodhtree Consulting has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Wednesday on order win worth Rs 18.27 crore.

The company has received order worth Rs 18,27,46,650 from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd., Jabalpur to provide annual technical support (ATS) for the software products of ESRI, Microsoft, Protocol Automation India and McAfee.

At 09:23 hrs Bodhtree Consulting was quoting at Rs 39.25, up Rs 1.85, or 4.95 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 23,060 shares, with no sellers available.

Rakesh Patil

