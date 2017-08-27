BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys 5.68 lakh shares of BLS International Services

On August 23, 2017 BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 5,68,647 shares of BLS International Services at Rs 204.43 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, BLS International Services ended at Rs 210.65, up Rs 32.15, or 18.01 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 221.45 and 52-week low Rs 96.03 on 06 July, 2017 and 29 August, 2016, respectively.