Blue Star slips 2%; MOSt expects GST, higher RM prices to impact Q1FY18 performance

Moneycontrol News

Blue Star shares declined nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday after Motilal Oswal cut earnings estimates by 5 percent each to factor in the lower sales in the unitary cooling products (UCP) segment.

After meeting with senior management team of Blue Star, the research house has maintained neutral rating with a revised price target of Rs 610, implying 4 percent downside. It believes that the current valuations of 36x FY18 and 24x FY19 EPS fully capture the growth potential over FY18/19.

Blue Star has witnessed flattish growth in May when room air conditioner manufacturers' sales declined 20 percent YoY due to dealer destocking. In June also, their sales could also be subdued, according to the brokerage house.

The company scaled down its growth target for Q1FY18 to 15 percent from 25 percent earlier, given the uncertainty around GST implementation.

Even for FY18, Blue Star was earlier expecting 15 percent industry growth, which it has cut to 10 percent, and 25 percent growth for itself, which it has cut to 17-18 percent.

It also expects margin to remain under pressure in Q1FY18, though it took 2-3 percent price hike. Blue Star expects the margin to revert to normal from Q2FY18 and it expects 10.5 percent margin for FY18.

Motilal Oswal said overall environment is still subdued. Though Blue Star has good orders/cash flows, execution remains constrained, it feels.

50 percent of company's orders were for MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing & fire fighting) in FY17. In FY18, the research house said the market is likely to remain subdued due to weak execution. Margin is likely to be 4.5 percent against earlier expectation of 6 percent on constrained execution, it added.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal feels inverters ACs are the future of air conditioners in India and Blue Star is aligned to this. Inverters ACs account for 18 percent of company's sales against 12 percent for the industry.

Blue Star expects inverter ACs to account for 50 percent of the industry in the next few years, while LG believes they would account for 100 percent in 3-4 years, the brokerage house said.

In water purifiers segment, Blue Star targets 15 percent share in three years while the market is growing at 25 percent per annum.

At 14:23 hours IST, hrs Blue Star was quoting at Rs 634.00, down Rs 8.50, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar