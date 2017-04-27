App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blackstone sells 3.55 crore shares of Allcargo Logistics

On April 26, 2017 BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 18,00,000 shares of Allcargo Logistics at Rs 180.

On April 26, 2017 Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 13,80,000 shares of Allcargo Logistics at Rs 180 on the BSE.

However, Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius) V-K sold 1,08,68,124 shares at Rs 180 and Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius) V-L sold 93,38,141 shares at Rs 180.

Also, Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius) V-M sold 44,76,334 shares at Rs 180 and Blackstone GPV Capital Partners Mauritius V-A sold 1,08,98,874 shares at Rs 180.02.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 18,00,000 shares at Rs 180.

Allcargo

On April 26, 2017 Allcargo Logistics ended at Rs 190.80, up Rs 10.75, or 5.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 221.60 and 52-week low Rs 161.40 on 01 August, 2016 and 19 May, 2016, respectively.

