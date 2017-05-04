Blackstone Capital sells 1.09 crore shares of S H Kelkar

On May 3, 2017 Blackstone Capital Partners Singapore VI FDI Two Pte sold 1,09,14,435 shares of S H Kelkar & Company at Rs 306.06 on the BSE.

However, Hober Mallow Trust bought 12,00,000 shares at Rs 306 and Kotak Funds India Midcap Fund bought 12,00,000 shares at Rs 306.

Also, Morgan Stanley France SA bought 9,70,000 shares at Rs 306 and Prazim Trading And Investment Company bought 20,59,418 shares at Rs 306.

Tarish Investment And Trading Company bought 11,08,918 shares at Rs 306 and Wells Fargo Lux Worldwide Fund Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 23,35,000 shares at Rs 306.

On Wednesday, S H Kelkar & Company ended at Rs 308.75, down Rs 19.05, or 5.81 percent on the BSE.