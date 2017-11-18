App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 18, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Sun Life sell 10.76 lakh shares of Himatsingka Seide

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co (PMS) bought 9,40,000 shares of Himatsingka Seide at Rs 333.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
On November 17, 2017 Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company A/C PMS sold 10,76,101 shares of Himatsingka Seide at Rs 333.01 on the NSE.

However, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co (PMS) bought 9,40,000 shares at Rs 333.

On Friday, Himatsingka Seide was quoting at Rs 333.60, up Rs 5.70, or 1.74 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 400 and 52-week low Rs 254 on 11 July, 2017 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.6 percent below its 52-week high and 31.34 percent above its 52-week low.

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

