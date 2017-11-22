Birla Sun Life MF buys 10.30 lakh shares of Kajaria Ceramics

On November 21, 2017 Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 10,30,000 shares of Kajaria Ceramics at Rs 715 on the BSE.

However, Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sold 41,16,226 shares at Rs 715.58.

On Tuesday, Kajaria Ceramics ended at Rs 720.40, up Rs 7.70, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 787.55 and 52-week low Rs 437.30 on 10 May, 2017 and 30 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.53 percent below its 52-week high and 64.74 percent above its 52-week low.