Birla Mutual Fund sells 88.17 lakh shares of IDFC

On September 13, 2017 Birla Mutual Fund A/C Birla Sun Life Balanced 95 Fund sold 88,17,000 shares of IDFC at Rs 59.78 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, IDFC ended at Rs 58.75, up Rs 0.05, or 0.09 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.30 and 52-week low Rs 50.20 on 26 October, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.33 per share. (Jun, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 178.48.